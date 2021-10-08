Hold-out Estonia signs up to global tax reform deal: PM

Tallinn, Oct 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :Estonia's government on Thursday said it will sign up to a 15 percent global minimum tax rate on multinational firms, following Ireland's example and leaving only Hungary as the last hold-out.

"We are joining the global tax agreement," Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said in a statement, adding that it "will not change anything for most Estonian business operators, and it will only concern subsidiaries of large multinational groups".