Hold-out Estonia Signs Up To Global Tax Reform Deal: PM
Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 08th October 2021 | 12:00 AM
Tallinn, Oct 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :Estonia's government on Thursday said it will sign up to a 15 percent global minimum tax rate on multinational firms, following Ireland's example and leaving only Hungary as the last hold-out.
"We are joining the global tax agreement," Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said in a statement, adding that it "will not change anything for most Estonian business operators, and it will only concern subsidiaries of large multinational groups".