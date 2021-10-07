Hold-out Ireland signs up to global tax reform agreement: govt

Dublin, Oct 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :Ireland on Thursday abandoned its resistance to a higher tax rate for global multinationals and agreed to sign up to an international agreement to impose a 15 percent levy on the world's biggest companies.

Cabinet ministers approved an increase in corporation tax from the current 12.5 percent to 15 percent for companies with turnover in excess of 750 million Euros ($867 million), finance minister Paschal Donohoe told a news conference.