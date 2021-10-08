UrduPoint.com

Hold-out Ireland Signs Up To Global Tax Reform Deal

Fri 08th October 2021

Dublin, Oct 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :Ireland on Thursday abandoned its resistance to a higher tax rate for global multinationals and agreed to sign up to an international agreement to impose a 15 percent levy on the world's biggest companies.

The government approved an increase in corporation tax from the current 12.5 percent to 15 percent for companies with turnover in excess of 750 million Euros ($867 million), finance minister Paschal Donohoe told a news conference.

Donohoe said the move, made after a "detailed discussion" by ministers at a cabinet meeting, was the "right" decision, was "balanced" and represented a "fair compromise".

Ireland had been reluctant to sign up to the OECD-brokered deal which has been signed by 134 countries because of it worded the agreement as "at least 15 percent".

Removing the phrase "at least" gave "critical certainty for government and industry" that Ireland couldn't be pushed into raising it subsequently, he said.

The increase will hit 56 Irish multinationals employing 100,000 people, and 1,500 foreign-owned multinationals with 400,000 staff in the country, he added.

Some 160,000 businesses with 1.8 million staff, however, would remain at the lower 12.5 percent rate.

"This is an important decision for our industrial policy, for our future. It is complex. There will be consequences but there are many opportunities," he said.

"We will continue to be highly competitive... this agreement is a balance between our tax competitiveness and our broader place in the world and I believe is the right agreement for Ireland."Donohoe said he expected the increase to come into effect in 2023.

But even with the higher rate, Ireland would remain a "very attractive" destination for foreign investment, he told reporters.

