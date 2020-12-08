UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Holders France Handed Awkward Draw, England To Face Poland In 2022 World Cup Qualifying

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 01:11 AM

Holders France handed awkward draw, England to face Poland in 2022 World Cup qualifying

Paris, Dec 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :Holders France were handed an awkward draw in qualifying for the 2022 World Cup on Monday, with Ukraine and Bosnia and Herzegovina standing in their way on the road to the finals in Qatar, while England will face Poland in their group.

Gareth Southgate's England, semi-finalists at the 2018 tournament in Russia, will also take on Hungary and Albania as well as two of the minnows of international football, Andorra and San Marino, in Group I.

France will also face Finland -- who recently beat Les Bleus in a friendly in Paris -- in Group D, with Kazakhstan completing the group that was drawn in a virtual ceremony at FIFA's headquarters in Zurich due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Didier Deschamps They are in a group of just five teams because they will be involved in the finals of the UEFA Nations League in Italy in October next year.

The European qualifying competition to reach the finals begins next March, with a total of 13 countries from the continent going through.

Only the winners of each of the 10 groups will qualify automatically for the finals, which are to take place in November and December of 2022.

The 10 runners-up will go into play-offs alongside the two best Nations League group winners who miss out on qualifying via the traditional path.

Those play-offs will produce three more qualifiers in total, with Europe having 13 spots out of the 32 at the finals.

Germany, whose coach Joachim Loew has been under severe pressure after a run of poor recent results for the 2014 World Cup winners, will be expected to come through a group in which Romania and Iceland appear their main threats.

Related Topics

Football World Ukraine Poor Russia Europe France Road FIFA Qatar Andorra Paris San Marino Iceland Albania Italy Bosnia And Herzegovina Poland Romania Finland Kazakhstan Hungary March October November December 2018 From Best Coach

Recent Stories

Coalition forces destroy explosive-laden Houthi dr ..

16 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed tours tours GITEX Technology Week

2 hours ago

ATM 2021 to attract Israeli exhibitors, visitors

2 hours ago

UAE ranks 16th globally in Open Data Inventory Rep ..

2 hours ago

Russian National Football Team to Face Slovakia, C ..

30 minutes ago

Goldman Sachs, Tesla's Musk eye post-pandemic offi ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.