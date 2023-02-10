UrduPoint.com

Holders Lyon Face Chelsea In Women's Champions League Quarters

Faizan Hashmi Published February 10, 2023 | 06:10 PM

Holders Lyon face Chelsea in Women's Champions League quarters

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :Holders Lyon were handed a tie with English WSL leaders Chelsea in the quarter-finals of this season's Women's Champions League as the draw for the last eight and the semi-finals was made on Friday.

Chelsea, who topped their group ahead of Paris Saint-Germain, will travel to France for the first leg with the tie to be played in late March.

Lyon won the Champions League for a record eighth time last season, defeating Barcelona in the final, but they came second to Arsenal in their group this season, losing 5-1 at home to the Gunners.

Arsenal, who are currently third in the WSL, will play Bayern Munich with the winner of that tie advancing to a semi-final against either PSG or Wolfsburg in late April.

Chelsea or Lyon will play either 2021 winners Barcelona or Roma in the other semi-final.

This season's final will be played in the Dutch city of Eindhoven on June 3.

Draw Quarter-finals Bayern Munich (GER) v Arsenal (ENG) Lyon (FRA) v Chelsea (ENG) Roma (ITA) v Barcelona (ESP) Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) v Wolfsburg (GER) Semi-finals PSG or Wolfsburg v Bayern or Arsenal Lyon or Chelsea v Roma or Barcelona Quarter-final first legs March 21/22, second legs March 29/30Semi-final first legs April 22/23, second legs April 29/30

