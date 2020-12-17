UrduPoint.com
Holders Madrid To Play Athletic In Super Cup Last Four

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 42 seconds ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 08:01 PM

Holders Madrid to play Athletic in Super Cup last four

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :La Liga champions Real Madrid will face Athletic Bilbao and Barcelona will play Real Sociedad in the Spanish Super Cup semi-finals next month, Spain's football federation said on Thursday.

Holders Madrid and Athletic will meet on January 14 in Malaga a day after Barca's fixture with Sociedad in Cordoba, with the final in Sevilla on January 17.

Last season's Spanish Cup final between Basque sides Athletic and Sociedad has been postponed to next April due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Last term's Super Cup final was held in Saudi Arabia in the first holding of its new four-team format.

