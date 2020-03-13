UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Holders Spain Draw Russia And Ecuador In 2020 Davis Cup

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 12:01 AM

Holders Spain draw Russia and Ecuador in 2020 Davis Cup

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :Defending champions Spain will play Russia and Ecuador in the Davis Cup in November, after the draw was made in London on Thursday.

Spain won the first edition of the reformed tournament in Madrid four months ago, when Rafael Nadal powered them to victory with a 2-0 win in the final against Canada.

Canada have been placed in Group B with Kazakhstan and Sweden while 10-time winners France will take on Great Britain and the Czech Republic in Group C.

Serbia will be up against Germany and Austria in Group F, which could mean singles showdowns between Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev and Dominic Thiem.

The United States have again been drawn alongside Italy, with Colombia completing Group E. Croatia, Australia and Hungary make up Group D.

It will be the second Davis Cup finals in Madrid after the change of format last year, which swapped the traditional spread of four three-day ties across 10 months, with one week of competition.

The 12 teams are due to contest the finals at the Caja Magica from November 23 to 29.

Related Topics

Australia Russia Canada France Germany London Madrid Austria Spain Italy Ecuador Czech Republic United States Sweden Kazakhstan Croatia Colombia Hungary Rafael Nadal November From

Recent Stories

UAE General Authority of Sports suspends activitie ..

35 minutes ago

Three more people recover from coronavirus in UAE

50 minutes ago

UAE leaders send condolences to King of Bahrain on ..

2 hours ago

Exports through Abu Dhabi ports up 7.7 pct to AED ..

2 hours ago

ATP-WTA Miami Open called off by local officials

22 minutes ago

Heat stress may affect over 1.2 b people annually ..

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.