Wellington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ) :Captain Lindsey Horan scored a second-half equaliser as holders the United States came from behind to draw 1-1 with the Netherlands at the Women's World Cup on Thursday, in a rematch of the 2019 final between the teams.

Dutch midfielder Jill Roord fired home a first-half opener to threaten a momentous result in the Group E clash in Wellington.

However, US skipper Horan responded in the second half as the Americans maintained their unbeaten record at the World Cup since losing the 2011 final on penalties to Japan.

"We were a little disappointed with how we played in the first half," admitted Horan.

"But I think we fixed things right away, the pressure we got on and the amount of chances and opportunities that we did.

" The result leaves the two teams locked on four points and neither is yet assured of a berth in the knockout phase heading into their final group games next Tuesday, when the US will face Portugal and the Dutch play Vietnam.

Horan's equalising goal from substitute Rose Lavelle's corner came moments after a flashpoint between the US midfielder and her Lyon teammate Danielle van de Donk.

"I respect her so much because that's how it should be, competitive at all times," Horan said.

"Once we got to that tackle, all I wanted to do was score. Heat of the moment, but Rose put in an absolute dime and I got on the end of it."