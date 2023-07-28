Auckland, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2023 ) :The United States came into the Women's World Cup as favourites to retain their title but performances so far suggest Vlatko Andonovski's side might not be the dominant force of old.

The US is the long-time superpower of women's international football and Australia and New Zealand are aiming for an unprecedented third World Cup crown in a row.

They started with a 3-0 win over debutants Vietnam but failed to sparkle against a team they were widely expected to beat convincingly.

In contrast, they annihilated Thailand 13-0 four years ago at the same stage.

Then on Thursday, the Americans had to come from behind to draw 1-1 with the Netherlands, the stalemate ending a run of 13 consecutive World Cup wins for the US.

A draw against debutants Portugal on Tuesday will be enough to reach the knockouts, and while it would be a massive shock if they did lose, suddenly they do not quite look like the team they were.

Andonovski keeps stressing this is a new USA team.

Their starting line-up for their first two matches has featured just four players who also started the 2019 final when they defeated the Netherlands 2-0.

Andonovski, who replaced Jill Ellis shortly after the 2019 triumph, insists the best is still to come.

"This team is not just young, this is a fresh team that hasn't spent a lot of minutes together," he said after the world's top-ranked side fought back from going behind to Jill Roord's first-half opener against the Dutch.

"And what you saw in the second half is what you are going to see going forward as a baseline.

"I think we are just going to get better from game to game and we are going to be a lot more efficient as well."