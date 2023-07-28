Open Menu

Holders USA Yet To Fire At Women's World Cup

Faizan Hashmi Published July 28, 2023 | 08:50 AM

Holders USA yet to fire at Women's World Cup

Auckland, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2023 ) :The United States came into the Women's World Cup as favourites to retain their title but performances so far suggest Vlatko Andonovski's side might not be the dominant force of old.

The US is the long-time superpower of women's international football and Australia and New Zealand are aiming for an unprecedented third World Cup crown in a row.

They started with a 3-0 win over debutants Vietnam but failed to sparkle against a team they were widely expected to beat convincingly.

In contrast, they annihilated Thailand 13-0 four years ago at the same stage.

Then on Thursday, the Americans had to come from behind to draw 1-1 with the Netherlands, the stalemate ending a run of 13 consecutive World Cup wins for the US.

A draw against debutants Portugal on Tuesday will be enough to reach the knockouts, and while it would be a massive shock if they did lose, suddenly they do not quite look like the team they were.

Andonovski keeps stressing this is a new USA team.

Their starting line-up for their first two matches has featured just four players who also started the 2019 final when they defeated the Netherlands 2-0.

Andonovski, who replaced Jill Ellis shortly after the 2019 triumph, insists the best is still to come.

"This team is not just young, this is a fresh team that hasn't spent a lot of minutes together," he said after the world's top-ranked side fought back from going behind to Jill Roord's first-half opener against the Dutch.

"And what you saw in the second half is what you are going to see going forward as a baseline.

"I think we are just going to get better from game to game and we are going to be a lot more efficient as well."

Related Topics

USA Football World Thailand Australia Young Same Portugal United States Netherlands Vietnam Women 2019 From Best New Zealand

Recent Stories

UAE President, Mansour bin Zayed receive condolenc ..

UAE President, Mansour bin Zayed receive condolences from Saudi Crown Prince on ..

31 minutes ago
 APCA thanks caretaker Punjab Govt for salary incre ..

APCA thanks caretaker Punjab Govt for salary increase

8 hours ago
 UAE President receives phone calls offering condol ..

UAE President receives phone calls offering condolences on passing of Saeed bin ..

8 hours ago
 US Senate Passes NDAA Amendment to Create Tier Lis ..

US Senate Passes NDAA Amendment to Create Tier List of Countries by Corruption

9 hours ago
 Cricket: England v Australia 5th Test scoreboard

Cricket: England v Australia 5th Test scoreboard

9 hours ago
 July 2023 hottest month-ever, UN chief says, Eart ..

July 2023 hottest month-ever, UN chief says, Earth is in 'Era of global boiling ..

9 hours ago
Decision making on scientific data for improved wa ..

Decision making on scientific data for improved water resource management critic ..

9 hours ago
 US Senate Rejects NDAA Amendment to Slash Certain ..

US Senate Rejects NDAA Amendment to Slash Certain Authorized Defense Spending by ..

9 hours ago
 Provincial selection board-II meeting on July 31

Provincial selection board-II meeting on July 31

9 hours ago
 Brook falls short of century as Australia take cha ..

Brook falls short of century as Australia take charge of fifth Test

9 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed receives condolences from Genera ..

Mansour bin Zayed receives condolences from General Al-Burhan on Saeed bin Zayed ..

10 hours ago
 Leaves of civil defence staff cancelled for Ashura ..

Leaves of civil defence staff cancelled for Ashura

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous