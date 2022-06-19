UrduPoint.com

Hollie Doyle Becomes First Female Jockey To Win French Classic

Muhammad Irfan Published June 19, 2022 | 10:40 PM

Hollie Doyle becomes first female jockey to win French classic

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2022 ) :Hollie Doyle became the first female jockey to win a French classic race when she rode favourite Nashwa to victory in the French Oaks (Prix de Diane) at Chantilly on Sunday.

The 25-year-old English jockey had finished third on Nashwa in the Epsom Oaks earlier this month but made no mistake this time riding a brilliant race to prevail.

She was congratulated by her fellow jockey and husband Tom Marquand on passing the post but Doyle refused to get swept up in what she had achieved.

"I am just priviliged to be in this position," she said.

"I would not be sitting on this classy filly but for Imad al Sagar (the owner) asking me to ride for him in 2020.

" Doyle grinned when it was suggested that she was as much a star as Nashwa.

"I don't know about that!" It was left to Nashwa's trainer John Gosden to lavish praise on her.

"It is wonderful," said Gosden. "She is a very talented rider. She's very serious and principled but has a great sense of humour.

"She rode a very good race in what was a muddled contest."Doyle's performance outstripped that of Jessica Marcialis, who in October 2020 became the first female jockey to win a French Group One race, the Marcel Boussac.

Related Topics

Sagar October Sunday 2020 Post Race

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 June 2022

13 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 19th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 19th June 2022

13 hours ago
 Tennis: Queen's ATP results - collated

Tennis: Queen's ATP results - collated

22 hours ago
 O'Brien sweeps to another notable racing landmark ..

O'Brien sweeps to another notable racing landmark at Royal Ascot

22 hours ago
 'We prepare for worst', says governor of Ukraine f ..

'We prepare for worst', says governor of Ukraine frontline region

22 hours ago
 Top seed Jabeur to face Bencic in Berlin final

Top seed Jabeur to face Bencic in Berlin final

22 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.