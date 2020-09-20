Los Angeles, Sept 20 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2020 ) :Ryan Hollingshead took advantage of Graham Zusi's defensive lapse to score in the 86th minute Saturday and lift FC Dallas to a 3-2 Major League Soccer victory over Sporting in Kansas City.

Franco Jara scored twice, posting the first multi-goal game of his MLS career as Dallas notched their first three-game winning streak since they had four successive victories from May 25 to June 9 of 2018.

The streak has moved Dallas to 19 points -- one behind second-placed Sporting in the Western Conference.

The Seattle Sounders top the West on 21 points after their 3-0 victory over Los Angeles FC on Friday night, and Kansas City -- clearly missing injured striker Alan Pulido -- missed a chance to go back to the top.

Dallas, meanwhile, are rounding into form, with the attacking duo of Jara and Santiago Mosquera combining for nine goals this month.

Jara's diving header put Dallas up 1-0 in the 42nd minute.

Three minutes into the second half, Jara was there to tap in past Kansas City goalkeeper Tim Melia for a 2-0 lead after a weak clearance attempt from Sporting substitute Ilie Sanchez.

Sporting fought back with a second-half brace from Johnny Russell.

Russell latched onto a ball bounced into the penalty area and fired a shot off the post and into the net to claw a goal back in the 53rd.

He brought Sporting level in the 83rd, heading into the roof of the net from a free kick from Gianluca Busio.

The visitors were able to get back in front, however, after a poor back pass from Zusi intended for Melia was intercepted by Dallas' Michael Barrios.

Melia saved his attempt, but Hollingshead slotted home the follow-up.

Eastern Conference leaders Columbus Crew stretched their lead to seven points with a 2-0 victory over Nashville SC.

Both sides struggled to finish in an evenly matched contest, with the Crew's Gyasi Zardes sending a close-range effort over the bar in the 23rd minute.

But Columbus went up 1-0 in the 50th minute on Pedro Santos' left-footed blast from the edge of the area, off a pass from Zardes on the left.

Nashville's Walker Zimmerman had a golden opportunity in the waning minutes, but Columbus keeper Eloy Room made the save.

Columbus stretched the margin as Artur found Zardes near the goal line for a stoppage-time strike that made up for his first-half miss.