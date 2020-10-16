UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hollywood Stars Slam NBC Over Trump Town Hall

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 01:30 AM

Hollywood stars slam NBC over Trump town hall

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :Hollywood stars from Barbra Streisand and Ben Stiller to Julia Louis-Dreyfus and J.J. Abrams have slammed NBC for scheduling a Donald Trump town hall at the same time as challenger Joe Biden's own event.

The US president and Biden will participate in simultaneous, dueling televised talks Thursday after a head-to-head debate was scrapped in the aftermath of Trump's Covid-19 diagnosis.

Trump had refused to participate in a virtual debate with his opponent, leading to Biden scheduling a solo town hall for Thursday evening on rival network ABC.

"(W)e have been devastated to learn that you have chosen to air President Trump's town hall... directly opposite Vice President Biden's town hall," said an open letter to NBCUniversal executives signed by more than 100 actors, writers and directors.

"By agreeing to air his town hall as counterprogramming opposite Vice President Biden's town hall on ABC, you are enabling the President's bad behavior," it added.

The letter -- signed by many famous current and former employees of the NBC network -- insisted it did not wish to deprive Trump of airtime, but called for his town hall to be rescheduled "so that American voters can have the opportunity to watch both." Stiller, Abrams, Julianne Moore, Seth Rogen and Aaron Sorkin were among the signatories.

NBC's decision had already drawn a backlash from A-listers on social media, with Louis-Dreyfus -- alumnus of NBC smash hits "Saturday Night Live" and "Seinfeld" -- among those tweeting "#NBCBlackout." "NBC has now decided that after he cowardly backed out of a debate to give Donald Trump an hour townhall opposite Joe Biden," tweeted Streisand.

"All Trumps (sic) wants to do is win the ratings game. He is more a game show host than a President."The split screen spectacle comes 19 days out from the election, with Trump's reelection bid floundering.

A RealClearPolitics poll average has Biden up by 9.2 points nationally and leading in several key battleground states.

Related Topics

Election Social Media Trump Split Same Julianne Moore Seth Rogen Ben Stiller Event All From

Recent Stories

ADNOC Distribution’s market cap surged to AED44 ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi banks’ net income amounts to AED9.55 i ..

2 hours ago

US envoy says Taliban agree to reduce Afghan casua ..

1 hour ago

Govt apprises Opposition to ensure SOPs before org ..

1 hour ago

5th Gen War - Twitterati bust RAW's #Fake letter a ..

1 hour ago

Over half EU countries 'red' on new virus travel m ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.