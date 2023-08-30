Hollywood strikes sap glamour of Venice Film Festival

Venice, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :Historic Hollywood strikes have robbed the Venice Film Festival of some of its usual glitz as it launched its 80th edition Wednesday, but a raft of big-name -- and controversial -- directors are keeping the film world buzzing.

The world's longest-running film festival was due to start with "Challengers", a tennis romance with one of the biggest stars of her generation, Zendaya.

But it was replaced at the last minute by an Italian war drama, "Comandante", due to the ongoing strikes by Hollywood actors and writers -- primarily over pay and the threat of AI -- that has barred them from publicity work.

The rest of the line-up was largely unaffected: the festival will see Emma Stone as a Frankenstein-like creature in "Poor Things" and Bradley Cooper as legendary conductor and composer Leonard Bernstein in "Maestro", among several Oscar contenders.