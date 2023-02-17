(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :Home sales in Türkiye rose 10.6% on an annual basis in January, according to data released by the country's statistical authority on Friday.

A total of 97,708 residential properties changed hands last month, up from 88,306 in January 2022, TurkStat said.

Housing sales to foreign buyers fell 0.6% from a year ago to 4,161 units this January.

The Mediterranean holiday resort city of Antalya enjoyed the lion's share of sales to foreign buyers with 1,592 units.

Istanbul, Türkiye's largest city in terms of population, followed with 1,380 properties, while the southern province of Mersin came third with 331.

Among foreign nationals, Russians bought the largest number of houses — 1,557 units — followed by Iranians with 526, Iraqis with 229, and Ukrainians with 157.