UrduPoint.com

Home Sales In Türkiye Rise 10.6% In January

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 17, 2023 | 01:20 PM

ANKARA , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :Home sales in Türkiye rose 10.6% on an annual basis in January, according to data released by the country's statistical authority on Friday.

A total of 97,708 residential properties changed hands last month, up from 88,306 in January 2022, TurkStat said.

Housing sales to foreign buyers fell 0.6% from a year ago to 4,161 units this January.

The Mediterranean holiday resort city of Antalya enjoyed the lion's share of sales to foreign buyers with 1,592 units.

Istanbul, Türkiye's largest city in terms of population, followed with 1,380 properties, while the southern province of Mersin came third with 331.

Among foreign nationals, Russians bought the largest number of houses — 1,557 units — followed by Iranians with 526, Iraqis with 229, and Ukrainians with 157.

Related Topics

Antalya January From Share

Recent Stories

SC suspends transfer orders of Ghulam Mahmood Doga ..

SC suspends transfer orders of Ghulam Mahmood Dogar as CCPO Lahore

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Kosovo on In ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Kosovo on Independence Day

2 hours ago
 PM assures continuous support, relief assistance t ..

PM assures continuous support, relief assistance to quake-hit Turkiye

2 hours ago
 UN launches $1 billion appeal to scale-up aid oper ..

UN launches $1 billion appeal to scale-up aid operations in TÃ¼rkiye

2 hours ago
 US reaffirms commitment to advance bilateral relat ..

US reaffirms commitment to advance bilateral relationship with Pakistan

2 hours ago
 FM in Germany to attend Munich Security Conference ..

FM in Germany to attend Munich Security Conference 2023

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.