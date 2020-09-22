UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Home Sweet Home For Relocated Raiders As Saints Bust

Umer Jamshaid 35 seconds ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 09:10 AM

Home sweet home for relocated Raiders as Saints bust

Los Angeles, Sept 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :Derek Carr threw for three touchdowns as the Las Vegas Raiders opened their new era in Nevada with a 34-24 win over the New Orleans Saints on Monday.

The Raiders, who relocated to the desert gambling haven from Oakland at the end of last season, made it a home debut to remember as they roughed up the Saints, tipped as possible Super Bowl contenders.

Raiders quarterback Carr finished with 282 passing yards with 28 completions from 38 attempts with no interceptions. Saints counterpart Drew Brees had 312 yards for one touchdown and one interception.

It marked the first Raiders game in their new gleaming $1.9-billion Allegiant Stadium, the black, spaceship-like stadium nicknamed "The Death Star" that sits in the heart of Las Vegas.

No fans were on hand to witness the Raiders victory, however. The Raiders, like most NFL teams this season, are not allowing fans into their stadium because of concerns over Covid-19.

Instead, the drama played out before swathes of empty seats and artificial crowd noise.

New Orleans got off to a smooth start, moving into a 10-0 lead with an early Wil Lutz field goal followed by a one-yard rushing touchdown from Alvin Kamara after a nine-play 78-yard drive.

But the Raiders narrowed the deficit early in the second quarter after a confident 63-yard drive ended with Carr flipping a short pass to an unmarked Alec Ingold for a touchdown.

New Orleans restored their 10-point cushion when Brees connected with Jared Cook from six yards for a touchdown on the next possession to make it 17-7.

The Raiders stayed in touch on the next drive, with Carr marching the hosts 75 yards before arrowing a pass to Zay Jones for the touchdown.

The Saints then buckled on their next possession, with Brees's short pass up the middle meant for Deonte Harris picked off by Nicholas Morrow in New Orleans territory.

The Raiders were unable to take full advantage of the turnover, however, and had to settle for a field goal from Daniel Carlson to tie the score at 17-17 at the half.

Carr's third touchdown pass of the night then put the Raiders ahead 24-17 early in the third quarter, and a 20-yard rushing touchdown from Jalen Richard helped the hosts into a 31-17 early in the fourth quarter.

A second touchdown from Kamara set up a nervous finish for the Raiders as the Saints closed to 31-24, but a 54-yard field goal from Carlson with a minute remaining put the Raiders into an unassailable 34-24 lead.

Related Topics

Orleans Las Vegas Lead Oakland New Orleans From

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Egyptian President review bilat ..

8 hours ago

Ministry of Education, UK Quality Assurance Agency ..

9 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed meets British Foreign Secretary

11 hours ago

APP staffer deprived of mobiles, valuables in Quet ..

9 hours ago

Those paying respect to currency notes now seeking ..

9 hours ago

Opposition criticizes national institutions for pe ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.