UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Homesick Warriors Rugby League Players To Leave Australia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 10:50 AM

Homesick Warriors rugby league players to leave Australia

Wellington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :Four New Zealand Warriors players are flying home after Australian authorities failed to grant their families travel exemptions to join them, the National Rugby League club said Wednesday.

Warriors chief executive chief executive Cameron George said the club fully supported the decision by David Fusitu'a, Ken Maumalo, Agnatius Paasi and King Vuniyayawa.

He said they had made a huge sacrifice being away from their families since early May, when they travelled to Australia with the Warriors as the NRL restarted after a virus-enforced hiatus.

"When we travelled to Australia we promised the players everything possible in our control would be done to secure travel exemptions for their families to join them there," George said.

"Ultimately the decision lies with government agencies to approve the applications the NRL made on our behalf. There hasn't been any sign of a favourable result." He said the quartet would fly out on July 27 and undergo two weeks of mandatory quarantine, while a fifth player, Leivaha Pulu, returned to New Zealand two weeks ago.

The Warriors are the only non-Australian club in the NRL and their decision to leave home was pivotal in ensuring a full 16-team season could resume as the competition became one of the first in world sport to resume after a lengthy COVID-19 shutdown.

Coronavirus restrictions mean only Australian citizens and permanent residents can enter the country but the Warriors were granted an exemption by the government.

Related Topics

World Australia David George May July From Government National Refinery Limited New Zealand

Recent Stories

Pakistan reports 2165 new cases of Coroanvirus dur ..

10 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 15 July 2020

37 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

PRESIDENT ARIF ALVI WAS PRESENTED WITH BOOK ON 'BL ..

9 hours ago

Union of OIC News Agencies hails Emirates Mars Mis ..

12 hours ago

DoH meets with delegation from Chinese pharmaceuti ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.