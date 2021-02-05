UrduPoint.com
Honda Extend MotoGP Commitment To 2026

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 05th February 2021 | 10:50 PM

Honda extend MotoGP commitment to 2026

Paris, Feb 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :Japanese manaufacturer Honda confirmed on Friday it would continue in MotoGP at least until 2026 after signing a new five-year contract with series-promoter Dorna sports.

"Honda has been competing in the world championship since 1959, and won its 800th grand prix last year," said Noriaki Abe who oversees Honda's MotoGP unit.

"Honda believes MotoGP racing is vital to our motorsports activities.

"MotoGP is the pinnacle of motorcycle racing. It allows us to develop various technologies, and through fierce competition, teach our engineers and nurture their skills." Honda first became involved with motorcycle racing at the Isle of Man TTs in 1954 and has since gone on to produce 25 world champions.

Since the dawn of the MotoGP era in 2002, Honda has won nine titles, largely through Valentino Rossi, who won in 2002 and 2003, and current rider Marc Marquez who has won six-titles since 2013, missing out on the 2020 title through injury.

Australian Casey Stoner also won the title for Honda in 2011.

The current agreements between the teams and the MotoGP organisers expire this year and five-year extensions are aimed at fixing the field for the seasons 2022 to 2026.

Ducati and KTM, as well as the independent teams Gresini and LCR, currently Honda's satellite, have also signed extentions until 2026.

