UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Honda Posts Q1 Net Loss But Forecasts Full-year Profit

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 23 minutes ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 01:00 PM

Honda posts Q1 net loss but forecasts full-year profit

Tokyo, Aug 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :Japanese carmaker Honda on Wednesday reported a net loss for the first-quarter and forecast a much-reduced full-year profit as the coronavirus pandemic hits sales and production.

For the April-June quarter, the firm posted an 80.87 billion Yen ($770 million) net loss, against a 172.30 billion yen profit in the same period last year.

Sales plunged 46.9 percent on-year to 2.12 trillion yen, forcing the automaker to record operating losses of 113.69 billion yen.

Like other car firms, Honda "was forced to suspend production and sales activities in many countries throughout the first quarter", vice president Seiji Kuraishi said in an online news conference.

"In the four-wheel business, we suspended production in 12 out of 17 countries as of the end of April, but now we've resumed operation in all production bases," he said.

"We will swiftly move towards getting our products into the market from the second quarter," he said.

For the full-year to March 2021, Honda said it would record a net profit of 165 billion yen, down 63.8 percent from the previous year, on sales of 12.8 trillion yen, which would be down 14.3 percent.

In the United States, even though it suffered declining sales in the first quarter, it is recovering "at a pace faster than" the US automobile market as a whole, Kuraishi said.

Looking ahead, however, Honda said it anticipates slower sales in the US and Japan, he said.

In China, where the auto market as a whole is rebounding thanks to government stimulus measures, the automaker aims to sell more vehicles than last year, he said.

The announcement comes a week after rival Nissan warned of a massive $6.4 billion net loss for the current fiscal year as it reels from the pandemic.

Last week, US auto giant General Motors also reported a loss hit by the pandemic but at a smaller-than-expected scale thanks to strong pricing for some newer auto models.

Related Topics

Business China Vehicles Car Honda Same Japan United States March April Market All From Government Nissan General Motors Pace (Pakistan) Limited Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Modi turns Babari mosque  into Mandir

24 minutes ago

PM to address AJK Assembly today

1 hour ago

Death toll from Beirut blast reaches 100, expected ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan team is prepared for the first Test today

2 hours ago

Nation observes Youm-e-Istehsal today

2 hours ago

UN ‘actively assisting’ in aftermath of huge B ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.