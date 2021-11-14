UrduPoint.com

Honda's Artigas Claims Maiden Moto3 GP At Valencia

Sun 14th November 2021

Valencia, Spain, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2021 ) :Spain's Xavier Artigas of Honda won his maiden Moto3 GP on Sunday in the final race of the season at Valencia.

His countryman Pedro Acosta, winner of the world title last week at the age of just 17, fell on the final lap.

"I feel great," said the 18-year-old winner. "It was a tough day but I went all in." A 75,000 crowd was out at the Ricardo Tormo track, that has seen a series of falls in practice in the lead up.

All eyes will be on the MotoGP on the same track later when seven-time world champion Valentino Rossi will bring the curtain down on a career which started in 1996.

Moto 3 (23 laps 4.005km: 1. Xavier Artigas (ESP/Honda) 38min 30.302sec, 2. Sergio Garcia (ESP/GasGas) at 0.043, 3. Jaume Masia (ESP/KTM) 0.232, 4. Filip Salac (CZE/Honda) 0.443, 5. Deniz Oncu (TUR/KTM) 0.540 Standings (season ending)1. Pedro Acosta (ESP/KTM) 259 pts, 2. Dennis Foggia (ITA/Honda) 216, 3. Sergio Garcia (ESP/GasGas) 188, 4. Jaume Masia (ESP/KTM) 171, 5. Romano Fenati (ITA/Husqvarna) 160

