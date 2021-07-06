UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Honduran Hydroelectric Executive Convicted Of Environmentalist Murder

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 09:20 AM

Honduran hydroelectric executive convicted of environmentalist murder

Tegucigalpa, July 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :The general manager of a hydroelectric company in Honduras on Monday became the eighth person convicted in the 2016 murder of a renowned environmentalist.

A judge said Roberto David Castillo, a former member of the armed forces who graduated from the West Point military academy in New York, was the "co-perpetrator of the crime of murder." The victim, Berta Caceres, was a fervent opponent of the activities of the Desarrollos Energeticos S.A. (DESA) company in indigenous territories in Honduras.

Castillo is due to be sentenced on August 3.

During his trial, the court was shown the content of telephone conversations Castillo had with the other seven people sentenced to between 30 and 50 years in prison over the murder.

The court heard that Caceres was killed due to her opposition to DESA's building of a hydroelectric plant on the Gualcarque river.

She was the coordinator of the COPINH group of indigenous organizations and the winner of the Goldman Environmental prize in 2015.

The decision was "a grain of sand" in the search for justice, said Caceres' daughter Laura Zuniga.

"We feel happy now. The Honduran people are fed up with so much impunity and death," said Zuniga.

Caceres's family and the COPINH leadership want more people punished, though, including the partners in DESA, made up of influential banking families.

Caceres was shot dead on March 2, 2016 by men who entered her home in the western village of La Esperanza.

A Mexican who was in another room of the house was injured.

Castillo was arrested two years later, accused of being the mastermind of the murder.

Prosecutors said Castillo and two other DESA executives, who have already been convicted, hired the assassins that killed Caceres.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Murder Company La Esperanza David New York Honduras March August 2016 2015 Family From Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Grand Imam of Al-Azhar commends UAE&#039;s efforts ..

10 hours ago

LDA retrieve plots from land grabbers

9 hours ago

Anti-LGBT Community Protesters March to UN Office ..

9 hours ago

French Embassy Refuses to Comment on Champagne Gro ..

9 hours ago

26 more tested positive for corona in Balochistan

9 hours ago

Cleanliness campaign continues to create healthy a ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.