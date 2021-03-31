Tegucigalpa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez described his brother's sentence of life in prison by a New York judge Tuesday for drug trafficking as "outrageous," following a trial in which the Central American leader was himself implicated.

"What happened today is something hard for the family and I do not wish it on anyone," the president said of his brother Tony Hernandez in a statement. "I find it outrageous, incredible that the false testimonies of confessed murderers are heard and valued in this way."