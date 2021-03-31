UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Honduran President Calls Brother's US Drug Trafficking Sentence 'outrageous'

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 08:20 AM

Honduran president calls brother's US drug trafficking sentence 'outrageous'

Tegucigalpa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez described his brother's sentence of life in prison by a New York judge Tuesday for drug trafficking as "outrageous," following a trial in which the Central American leader was himself implicated.

"What happened today is something hard for the family and I do not wish it on anyone," the president said of his brother Tony Hernandez in a statement. "I find it outrageous, incredible that the false testimonies of confessed murderers are heard and valued in this way."

Related Topics

Orlando New York Family

Recent Stories

Ambassadors Forum continues in new hybrid framewor ..

9 hours ago

Most UN Security Council States 'Concerned' by N. ..

7 hours ago

Zero tolerance against sugar mafia: Shahzad Akbar

7 hours ago

Symbolic euro given for destruction of Timbuktu ma ..

7 hours ago

Germany restricts use of AstraZeneca jabs for unde ..

7 hours ago

Women in the majority as Spanish PM reshuffles cab ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.