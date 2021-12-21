UrduPoint.com

Honduras' Castro Officially Declared President-elect

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 21st December 2021 | 09:40 AM

Tegucigalpa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :Honduras' national electoral body on Monday officially declared Xiomara Castro president-elect ahead of her inauguration next month as the country's first woman leader.

Leftist Castro, 62, received more than 51 percent of the November 28 vote, comfortably beating right-wing candidate Nasry Asfura who polled at just under 37 percent.

Despite both the leading candidates' parties claiming victory within an hour of polls closing, two days later Asfura visited Castro to officially concede and congratulate her.

Castro, from the LIBRE party, will serve as president from January 27, 2022 for four years.

Her victory broke 12 years of National Party rule and four decades of its shared rule alongside the Liberal Party.

The wife of deposed former president Manuel Zelaya, Castro will take over from Juan Orlando Hernandez, a controversial figure who was reelected in 2017 amid opposition claims of fraud.

Although the CNE has finished counting presidential votes, it said it was postponing an announcement on the winners of the legislative and mayoral elections as it has not finished counting those.

