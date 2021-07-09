UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Honduras Mob Lynches Italian Accused Of Murder

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 02:20 PM

Honduras mob lynches Italian accused of murder

Tegucigalpa, July 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :An Italian citizen was lynched on Thursday by a group of villagers in southern Honduras after he was accused of killing one of his neighbors, police said.

"An angry mob of some 600 armed people broke into a private property with the apparent intention of taking the life of a foreign citizen," a statement said.

The attack, in which the mob set fire to the victim's home and vehicle, took place in the Yusguare municipality of Choluteca department, located about 80 kilometers south of Tegucigalpa, the Honduran capital.

Police said their agents tried to mediate with the mob but the group did not comply with a call for order and committed "several illegal acts" that resulted in the death of Giorgio Scanu.

They held him "responsible for the recent death of a resident," police said.

Authorities have opened an investigation to "find those responsible," they said in a statement.

Local media broadcast videos of the angry mob breaking into the victim's home.

According to reports, the Italian was attacked with sticks, machetes and stones, after being accused of killing 74-year-old neighbor Juan de Dios Flores on Wednesday.

Related Topics

Attack Fire Police Vehicle Flores Choluteca Tegucigalpa Honduras Media

Recent Stories

LHC bars judges of the lower judiciary from using ..

17 minutes ago

Mahira Khan is all set for ‘Hum Kahan se sachay ..

42 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $71.97 a barrel T ..

54 minutes ago

China reports 23 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths

1 hour ago

India records 43,393 new COVID-19 cases, 911 death ..

1 hour ago

Clear early signs of fourth COVID-19 wave starting ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.