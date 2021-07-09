Honduras mob lynches Italian accused of murder

Tegucigalpa, July 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :An Italian citizen was lynched on Thursday by a group of villagers in southern Honduras after he was accused of killing one of his neighbors, police said.

"An angry mob of some 600 armed people broke into a private property with the apparent intention of taking the life of a foreign citizen," a statement said.

The attack, in which the mob set fire to the victim's home and vehicle, took place in the Yusguare municipality of Choluteca department, located about 80 kilometers south of Tegucigalpa, the Honduran capital.

Police said their agents tried to mediate with the mob but the group did not comply with a call for order and committed "several illegal acts" that resulted in the death of Giorgio Scanu.

They held him "responsible for the recent death of a resident," police said.

Authorities have opened an investigation to "find those responsible," they said in a statement.

Local media broadcast videos of the angry mob breaking into the victim's home.

According to reports, the Italian was attacked with sticks, machetes and stones, after being accused of killing 74-year-old neighbor Juan de Dios Flores on Wednesday.