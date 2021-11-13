Honduras president backs Taiwan on visit to island

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Taipei, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2021 ) :Outgoing Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez on Saturday reaffirmed his support for Taiwan during a visit to the island, ahead of elections in which his successor may switch diplomatic recognition to Beijing.

China considers self-ruled Taiwan to be a part of its territory to be taken one day, by force if necessary, and has ramped up pressure on Taipei in recent years.

It has also poached Taiwan's diplomatic allies, including three in Latin America -- Panama, El Salvador and the Dominican Republic. Honduras is among only 15 countries that recognise Taipei over Beijing.

"It's in difficult times that you get to know your friends better," Hernandez said. "In this moment of tensions in the region, Honduras is here, always close to Taiwan."But Hernandez's three-day visit to Taiwan comes just weeks before his country elects a new leader.