Hong Kong Court Rejects Government Ban On Democracy Protest Song: Judge

Muhammad Irfan Published July 28, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2023 ) :A Hong Kong judge denied on Friday a government request for an injunction banning "Glory to Hong Kong", an anthem that emerged from the city's huge pro-democracy protests in 2019.

"I cannot be satisfied that it is just and convenient to grant the injunction," said Judge Anthony Chan in his ruling. "This application is accordingly dismissed." The Hong Kong government had in June requested an injunction order so that the song -- penned anonymously -- would be banned from being disseminated or performed "with the intention of inciting others to commit secession or with a seditious intent".

But Chan said in his ruling that banning "Glory to Hong Kong" would raise serious freedom of expression issues.

"I believe that the intrusion to freedom of expression here, especially to innocent third parties, is what is referred to in public law as 'chilling effects'," he wrote.

"Whilst I entirely accept that no chilling effect is intended behind the Injunction, it is the duty of the Court to keep in mind that there is a whole spectrum of Hong Kong people" with varying degrees of knowledge about the injunction, Chan explained.

"Glory to Hong Kong" first emerged in August 2019 when the city was undergoing massive and at times violent democracy demonstrations, with millions taking to the streets to demand political freedoms.

The Cantonese lyrics integrate a protest slogan -- "break now the dawn, liberate our Hong Kong; in common breath, revolution of our times" -- and was widely adopted by protesters.

Beijing imposed a sweeping national security law in 2020, quelling political dissent.

