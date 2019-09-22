UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Curbs Airport Links As Protesters Vow 'stress Test'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 hours ago Sun 22nd September 2019 | 11:00 AM

Hong Kong, Sept 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2019 ) :Hong Kong reduced rail and bus links to the city's airport on Sunday and police stepped up security checks in a bid to scupper plans by pro-democracy protesters to disrupt the bustling transport hub.

The airport -- the world's eighth busiest -- has become a frequent target for a protest movement pushing for greater democratic rights and police accountability.

Online forums used by the largely leaderless movement had called for a "stress test" of the airport on Sunday, code for disrupting travel links or occupying buildings.

But in a bid to stop large numbers of protesters making their way to the airport, transport operators on Sunday reduced the number of stations the city's Airport Express train would stop at and also pared down bus services.

Millions of pro-democracy supporters have taken to Hong Kong's streets for the past three months in the biggest challenge to China's rule since the city's handover from Britain in 1997.

With few protester demands met, violent clashes have become more intense and frequent.

Early on in the movement protests at the airport were peaceful, with good-natured crowds of activists using the arrival hall to educate travellers about their goals.

