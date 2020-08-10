Hong Kong democracy activist Agnes Chow arrested under security law

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :Prominent Hong Kong democracy activist Agnes Chow was arrested late Monday under China's new national security, a police source and a statement on her verified Facebook account said.

"It's now confirmed that Agnes Chow has been arrested for 'inciting secession' under the national security law," her Facebook account said.

A police source confirmed to AFP that Chow was among 10 people arrested on Monday in a national security investigation.