UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Detects Untraceable Coronavirus Variant

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 01:00 PM

Hong Kong detects untraceable coronavirus variant

ANKARA,APR 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :– Hong Kong detected an untraceable variant of coronavirus, forcing evacuation of a residential plot and immediate quarantine of the close contacts of the infected person, a health authority said.

According to a statement released by the Hong Kong Department of Health on Thursday, a positive case with the N501Y mutant strain of coronavirus was reported late evening.

"As N501Y mutant strain is with high transmissibility, the Centre for Health Protection decided to carry out prudent measures on infection control and prevention to arrange compulsory quarantine for asymptomatic residents of all units on all floors of the building concerned, so as to stop the potential risk of spread of N501Y mutant strain," read the statement.

The source remains unknown, it said.

The case involves a 39-year-old woman from the Philippines who is a domestic helper and caretaker of a 10-month-old baby girl who also tested positive for COVID-19.

Health authorities issued evacuation order for quarantine in Tung Chung area of the city. Asymptomatic residents of all units on all floors of the building, involving about 400 units, were transferred to quarantine centers, the statement added.

It said the symptomatic residents will be hospitalized for treatment and will undergo compulsory quarantine for 21 days.

The variant carrier did not have any recent travel history.

She had visited a church and the Centre for Health Protection asked for compulsory quarantine for the close contacts who had attended church gathering with the woman.

"As there is a locally infected case of COVID-19 with unknown source involving N501Y mutant strain, it is imperative for people to get vaccinated," the health body said.

Hong Kong has reported 11,771 coronavirus cases, including 209 deaths, thus far.

Related Topics

Hong Kong Philippines Women Church All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PM to pay a day-long visit to Gilgit-Baltistan

8 minutes ago

Global coronavirus cases top 150M: Johns Hopkins

2 minutes ago

Chinese envoy calls on Air Chief

2 minutes ago

DC Tank for timely completion of developmental sch ..

2 minutes ago

Over 253 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered a ..

3 minutes ago

Firefight Resumed on Kyrgyz-Tajik Border - Reports

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.