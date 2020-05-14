Hong Kong drops at open

(@FahadShabbir)

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks opened with losses Thursday morning after the head of the Federal Reserve warned about a long-term downturn caused by the coronavirus crisis.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.

59 percent, or 142.23 points, to 24,038.07.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dropped 0.38 percent, or 10.99 points, to 2,887.06, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange slipped 0.41 percent, or 7.48 points, to 1,815.38.