Hong Kong drops sharply on major losses in Chinese firms

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2023 ) :Hong Kong was down sharply on Tuesday on the back of major losses in Chinese firms, as a lack of clear direction ahead of key announcements this week presented a challenge for global investors.

It was the third straight day of losses on the Hang Seng Index, with Alibaba Group Holdings down more than three percent, internet giant Baidu down more than four and pharmaceutical maker Wuxi Biologics dropping more than seven.

The index had shed nearly two percent as of the afternoon.

"Investors seem to be having concerns about the sustainability of the recovery in China and the heightening of geopolitical tensions," Redmond Wong, of Saxo Capital Markets HK, told Bloomberg.

Shanghai was down as well, while Taipei shed more than 1.5 percent.

Seoul was another big loser, in spite of a surge in media stocks following a $2.5 billion investment announcement by Netflix, as well as new data showing South Korea had dodged a technical recession in the first quarter.

Manila, Bangkok, and Singapore also sank on Tuesday, while Tokyo, Wellington, and Jakarta rose. Mumbai and Kuala Lumpur were more or less flat.

US equity futures were trading lower and bourses in London, Frankfurt, and Paris all opened down on Tuesday after spending the previous session dipping in and out of the negative territory.

- Key figures around 0745 GMT - Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: DOWN 1.9 percent at 19,572.06 Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 0.3 percent at 3,264.87 (close) Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 0.1 percent at 28,620.07 (close) London - FTSE 100: DOWN 0.5 at 7,871.73 Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.1027 from $1.1050 on Monday Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.2462 from $1.2485 Dollar/yen: UP at 134.17 Yen from 134.14 yen Euro/pound: UP at 88.48 pence from 88.46 pence West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 0.3 percent at $78.99 per barrelBrent North Sea crude: DOWN 0.3 percent at $82.97 per barrelNew York - Dow: UP 0.2 percent at 33,875.40 (close)