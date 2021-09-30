Hong Kong edge open lower

Hong Kong, Sept 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks opened slightly lower on Thursday morning after a three-day gain, with investors keeping a nervous eye on developments in the crisis surrounding property giant Evergrande as well as talks on raising the US debt ceiling.

The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.69 percent, or 169.24 points, to 24,494.26.

The Shanghai Composite Index added 0.16 percent, or 5.63 points, to 3,541.93, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange gained 0.64 percent, or 15.10 points, to 2,362.26.