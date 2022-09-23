ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2022 ) :Hong Kong will end hotel quarantine for international travelers beginning next week, the city's chief John Lee Ka-chiu announced on Friday.

The new plan will go into effect on Monday, two years after it was put in place to combat the spread of the deadly COVID-19 infection.

Under the fresh requirements, the inbound travelers to Hong Kong will "only be required to go through three days of home medical surveillance, with their movement citywide limited," the daily South China Morning Post reported.

The travelers to Hong Kong will not be required to undergo pre-flight corona-virus testing. Japan and Taiwan have also announced to ease inbound travelers' entry.

Hong Kong has reported 1,731,026 corona-virus cases, including 9,934 deaths since the pandemic broke out in early 2020.