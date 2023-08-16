Open Menu

Hong Kong Exchange Posts 31% Rise In H1 Profit Despite IPO Malaise

Muhammad Irfan Published August 16, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ) :Hong Kong's stock exchange operator reported a "strong" first-half net profit of HK$6.31 billion ($807 million) on Wednesday, up 31 percent from the same period last year despite IPO activity being impacted by "global market fragility".

It was a "good half year for HKEX, despite continued global macro uncertainty", bourse chief executive Nicolas Aguzin said in the earnings report.

First-half revenue rose 18 percent year on year to $1.4 billion.

The bourse attributed the strong revenue result -- its "second best ever" -- to a $345 million net investment income buoyed by high interest rates, and the strong performance of its external portfolio.

"In the first half of 2023, Hong Kong Cash Market trading volume and IPO activity continued to be impacted by global market fragility," HKEX said in its announcement.

"The global IPO market was weak, though Hong Kong performed relatively well."Still, new listings in the first six months raised just $2.3 billion, down nine percent from the year before.

The figures were also a sharp contrast to peak levels in 2020, when IPOs raised $51 billion.

