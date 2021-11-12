Hong Kong expects 2021 GDP to grow 6.4 pct amid firm recovery

HONG KONG, Nov. 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) --:The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government on Friday forecast the region's gross domestic product (GDP) to grow 6.4 percent by the end of this year, as trade and consumption recovery picks up steam.

Hong Kong's economic recovery became more entrenched in the third quarter alongside the further revival of global economic activity and stable local epidemic situation, said HKSAR government economist Andrew Au.

Real GDP grew by 5.4 percent year-on-year in the third quarter, following a 7.6-percent growth in the second quarter. For the first three quarters as a whole, real GDP grew by 7.0 percent over a year earlier.

The pace of expansion moderated somewhat on account of the stronger-than-expected growth in the first half of the year and the higher base effect, Au said.