UrduPoint.com

Hong Kong Expects 2021 GDP To Grow 6.4 Pct Amid Firm Recovery

Muhammad Irfan 32 seconds ago Fri 12th November 2021 | 05:20 PM

Hong Kong expects 2021 GDP to grow 6.4 pct amid firm recovery

HONG KONG, Nov. 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) --:The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government on Friday forecast the region's gross domestic product (GDP) to grow 6.4 percent by the end of this year, as trade and consumption recovery picks up steam.

Hong Kong's economic recovery became more entrenched in the third quarter alongside the further revival of global economic activity and stable local epidemic situation, said HKSAR government economist Andrew Au.

Real GDP grew by 5.4 percent year-on-year in the third quarter, following a 7.6-percent growth in the second quarter. For the first three quarters as a whole, real GDP grew by 7.0 percent over a year earlier.

The pace of expansion moderated somewhat on account of the stronger-than-expected growth in the first half of the year and the higher base effect, Au said.

Related Topics

Hong Kong Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Speakers call for better communicated monetary pol ..

Speakers call for better communicated monetary policy

34 seconds ago
 VC University of Agriculture Peshawar urges teache ..

VC University of Agriculture Peshawar urges teachers to pay attention to social ..

36 seconds ago
 IHC dismisses Vawda'petition against his disqualif ..

IHC dismisses Vawda'petition against his disqualification case

37 seconds ago
 PHA engages schools, colleges for plantation

PHA engages schools, colleges for plantation

40 seconds ago
 Preparations finalized for measles, rubella vaccin ..

Preparations finalized for measles, rubella vaccination campaign

4 minutes ago
 Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Friday

Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Friday

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.