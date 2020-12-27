UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Florist Helps Prisoners Send Christmas Gifts

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sun 27th December 2020 | 12:00 AM

Hong Kong florist helps prisoners send Christmas gifts

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2020 ) :Samantha burst into tears when she opened the box from florist Elise Ip on Christmas Day. It was a surprise gift from her boyfriend, in custody for joining last year's Hong Kong protests.

"She loves dogs but she loves me more," he had written on a paper slip sent from a detention centre and relayed to Ip via a prisoner support group organised by former social welfare legislator Shiu Ka-chun.

After reading it, Ip found Samantha, who wished to use a pseudonym, a cactus in the shape of a puppy's head.

"Receiving this is a great support to me," Samantha told AFP.

"Those in custody don't really have opportunities to send flowers or gifts to us." Samantha is one of more than 50 relatives and friends who have received gifts ordered behind bars and prepared by Ip, who initiated the free "Send Flowers With You" project in July.

"I hoped it would make people inside and outside the prisons feel closer to each other," Ip told AFP.

"With every story told in each delivery, I also wish to remind the world that many have sacrificed their normal and happy life for the city." More than 10,000 people in Hong Kong have been arrested and thousands prosecuted for joining the massive, often violent pro-democracy protests that convulsed the Asian financial centre for seven months from June 2019.

The number of those remanded has been rising, and protecting prisoners' rights has become increasingly difficult after pro-democratic legislators were forced out of the city's legislature. Authorities have also tightened rules around official visits.

Shiu, who used to represent the social welfare sector in the legislature, formed a concern group, "Wall-Fare", earlier this year.

The group provides services like pen pal matching, flower and snack delivery, and helps contact relatives of people in jail.

Related Topics

World Prisoner Christmas Jail Hong Kong Reading Peruvian Nuevo Sol June July 2019 From Asia

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi establishes 18 drive-through DPI testing ..

4 minutes ago

UN chief slams attacks against peacekeepers in the ..

26 minutes ago

Britain and EU release full text of post-Brexit tr ..

1 hour ago

Russia to Export 830,000 Tonnes of Oil to Tajikist ..

1 hour ago

Chief Minister strongly condemns Panjgur explosion ..

1 hour ago

Prime Minister predicts forward blocs within oppos ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.