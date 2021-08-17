UrduPoint.com

Hong Kong Food Expo Attracts 370,000 People

Tue 17th August 2021

Hong Kong food expo attracts 370,000 people

HONG KONG, Aug. 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) --:The 31st Food Expo and four concurrent events hosted by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) ended here Tuesday, attracting more than 370,000 visitors despite the COVID-19 epidemic.

Hong Kong people were in high spirits when visiting the five-day food expo held in the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center (HKCEC) in Wan Chai.

Global exhibitors gathered at the food expo, showcasing a huge variety of food items from all over the world.

The epidemic did not dampen the public's enthusiasm.

Stepping into the exhibition hall, large crowds of visitors geared up with trolleys and suitcases, all ready for a shopping spree. Lots of visitors had their bags loaded with various kinds of goods and products.

A regular visitor of the Food Expo, who is surnamed Lee, chatted with staff at a food stall joyfully after her purchase with a few loaded shopping bags laying by her feet. "Even though food tasting is not allowed this year, I think the atmosphere here is still great," she said.

