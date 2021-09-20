UrduPoint.com

Hong Kong Holds First Election Under New System

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 minutes ago Mon 20th September 2021 | 05:00 PM

Hong Kong holds first election under new system

ANKARA , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :Hong Kong on Monday declared the results of elections held under a new election system after China brought changes through its parliament early this month.

The elections were held to pick members of the 2021 Election Committee (EC) that has 1,500 seats.

"This is the first election held after improving Hong Kong's electoral system, symbolizing that the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) has reached a new milestone in the implementation of the principle of 'patriots administering Hong Kong' in the political system to ensure that the power of the HKSAR is in the hands of patriots, thereby promoting the realization of good governance in Hong Kong," the regional government said in a statement.

It added the elections, held Sunday, saw 90% participation.

"364 EC members were elected and a total of about 4,380 voters voted," the statement said.

