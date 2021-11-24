HONG KONG, Nov. 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) --:The Asia Summit on Global Health (ASGH) opened at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre on Wednesday under the theme of "Shaping a Resilient and Sustainable Future." Co-organized by the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government and the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), the ASGH gathered more than 70 business leaders and medical experts both online and in-person to share ideas on the latest technological developments and investment opportunities in the healthcare sector.

Carrie Lam, chief executive of the HKSAR, said at the opening session that this summit provides a timely and invaluable forum for government officials, scientists, corporate leaders and investors to exchange views on developments and trends in global public health, healthcare innovation and many others.

"Hong Kong is willing and ready to play a pivotal role in promoting better understanding of global health issues, in pursuing research excellence and medical innovation to tackle some growing health issues, and in matching businesses with trade and investment opportunities in the Asian region," the chief executive said.