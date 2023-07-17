Open Menu

Hong Kong Issues No. 8 Typhoon Signal As Typhoon Talim Draws Near

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 17, 2023

Hong Kong issues No. 8 typhoon signal as Typhoon Talim draws near

HONG KONG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2023 ) --:The Hong Kong Observatory issued the No. 8 Southeast Gale or Storm Signal on Monday morning, which will remain in effect until 4 p.m. local time under the effect of Typhoon Talim.

The No.8 signal is the third-highest warning under Hong Kong's weather system. Winds with mean speeds of 63 km per hour or more are expected from the southeast quarter.

The Hong Kong Stock Exchange has suspended trading, multiple flights have been canceled at Hong Kong International Airport, several piers have been suspended, and attractions such as Hong Kong Disneyland have been temporarily closed.

At 1 p.m. on Monday, Typhoon Talim was centered about 270 km southwest of Hong Kong and is forecast to move west-northwest at about 18 km per hour in the general direction of Leizhou Peninsula, Guangdong Province.

