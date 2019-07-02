Hong Kong leader condemns 'extremely violent' storming of parliament

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Hong Kong, July 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam on Tuesday condemned the "extremely violent" storming of the city's parliament, after thousands of protesters ransacked the assembly in an unprecedented display of defiance on the anniversary of the territory's handover to China.

At a press conference in the early hours, Lam called Monday's events "heartbreaking and shocking" and said she hoped society would "return to normal as soon as possible," while acknowledging that thousands had marched peacefully in the city before the unrest.