UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Leader Condemns 'extremely Violent' Storming Of Parliament

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 02nd July 2019 | 02:00 AM

Hong Kong leader condemns 'extremely violent' storming of parliament

Hong Kong, July 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam on Tuesday condemned the "extremely violent" storming of the city's parliament, after thousands of protesters ransacked the assembly in an unprecedented display of defiance on the anniversary of the territory's handover to China.

At a press conference in the early hours, Lam called Monday's events "heartbreaking and shocking" and said she hoped society would "return to normal as soon as possible," while acknowledging that thousands had marched peacefully in the city before the unrest.

Related Topics

Assembly China Parliament Hong Kong

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi hosts ISALEX19

17 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Climate Meeting sets stage for UN Climat ..

2 hours ago

UN Deputy Secretary-General praises Sheikha Fatima ..

2 hours ago

UAE is leading the world in embedding climate acti ..

2 hours ago

Govt fully committed to facilitate investors, busi ..

2 hours ago

Maria Wasti for art academies

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.