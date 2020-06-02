UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Leader Condemns US 'double Standards' Over Protests

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 57 seconds ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 08:10 AM

Hong Kong leader condemns US 'double standards' over protests

Hong Kong, June 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :Hong Kong's leader accused the United States on Tuesday of applying "double standards" over how their two administrations have responded to recent violent protests.

"We have seen most clearly in recent weeks the double standards that are around," Chief Executive Carrie Lam told reporters.

"You know there are riots in the United States and we see how local governments reacted. And then in Hong Kong, when we had similar riots, we saw what position they adopted then."

Related Topics

Riots Hong Kong United States

Recent Stories

Loyal Emiratis are capable of defending our soil: ..

8 hours ago

UAE Council for Climate Change and Environment rev ..

8 hours ago

UAE Government: COVID-19 recoveries rise to over 1 ..

8 hours ago

DME August Oman Crude trades above $40 per barrel ..

8 hours ago

Israel's Gantz Orders Military to Prepare for West ..

6 hours ago

Emirates could take four years to return to normal ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.