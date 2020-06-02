Hong Kong leader condemns US 'double standards' over protests

(@FahadShabbir)

Hong Kong, June 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :Hong Kong's leader accused the United States on Tuesday of applying "double standards" over how their two administrations have responded to recent violent protests.

"We have seen most clearly in recent weeks the double standards that are around," Chief Executive Carrie Lam told reporters.

"You know there are riots in the United States and we see how local governments reacted. And then in Hong Kong, when we had similar riots, we saw what position they adopted then."