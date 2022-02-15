UrduPoint.com

Hong Kong Leader Rules Out China-style Lockdown As Virus Spreads

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :Hong Kong's leader on Tuesday said she would not impose a mainland China-style hard lockdown as the city faces its worst coronavirus wave to date, even as she vowed no switch to living with Covid-19.

For more than two years, Hong Kong has followed China's zero-Covid strategy, but a wave of the highly transmissible Omicron virus variant has battered the city's capacity for testing, quarantine and treatment.

No place in the world has managed to return to zero Covid cases after such an outbreak except mainland China, which has imposed citywide lockdowns and mass stay-at-home orders when even a handful of cases are detected.

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam ruled out that approach.

"We have no plans whatsoever to impose a complete, wholesale lockdown," she told reporters.

But she also rejected calls from some public health experts and business figures to switch from zero-Covid to a mitigation strategy.

"We have to continue to fight this anti-epidemic battle. Surrendering to the virus is not an option," Lam said.

Authorities will continue to use smaller-scale district lockdowns, with testing of all residents in housing blocks where cases are detected, she added.

Like mainland China, Hong Kong has tackled the virus with largely closed borders, lengthy quarantines, contact tracing and stringent social distancing laws.

With more than 2,000 new daily infections reported Monday, and the figure hovering over 1,000 for much of the last week, the current wave is testing that policy like never before.

Local researchers have warned that new daily cases could exceed 28,000 a day by March.

