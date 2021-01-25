UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Lifts First Virus Lockdown After 13 New Cases Found

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 10:10 AM

Hong Kong lifts first virus lockdown after 13 new cases found

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :Hong Kong lifted its first neighbourhood coronavirus lockdown on Monday morning after testing some 7,000 people and finding 13 cases as debate swirled over the efficacy of the move.

Over the weekend police moved in to seal off a poor and densely populated neighbourhood of about 150 apartment blocks where coronavirus clusters had sprung up in recent weeks.

Officials went door to door conducting mandatory tests and found 0.17 percent of those tested had the virus.

Some community and business leaders were critical of how the lockdown was carried out.

But officials defended the move as proportionate and said they would not rule out similar neighbourhood lockdowns.

"We do not consider this operation a waste of manpower and money," health minister Sophia Chan told reporters on Sunday.

Hong Kong was one of the first places to be struck by the coronavirus after it spilled out of central China.

It has recorded just over 10,000 infections with some 170 deaths by imposing effective but economically punishing social distancing measures for much of the last year.

In recent weeks stubborn clusters have emerged in low-income neighbourhoods notorious for some of the world's most cramped housing.

David Hui, an infectious disease expert advising the government, defended localised lockdowns. But he urged authorities to move more swiftly to stop members of the public leaving ahead of any new order.

"The most worrying part is whether the virus might spread outside as some residents left when they heard the lockdown was coming," Hui told reporters.

News of the weekend's lockdown leaked to local media on Friday morning and residents were seen leaving the area before police arrived late that evening.

The neighbourhood has a large South Asian population -- a community that often faces discrimination and poverty -- and there was criticism over how the operation was handled, including pork products in food parcels for Muslim families.

Last week a senior health official sparked anger when he suggested ethnic minority residents might be spreading the virus more readily because "they like to share food, smoke, drink alcohol and chat together".

Critics countered that poverty and a lack of affordable housing forcing people to live in cramped conditions were to blame -- not race or culture.

Food delivery companies have also reported some users have begun requesting no South Asian make deliveries sparking anger from the city's equality watchdog.

Related Topics

World Police Business Poor Minority China Hong Kong Money Sunday Muslim Media From Government Share Race Asia Housing Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

48 minutes ago

King of Jordan opens Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Fiel ..

9 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid chairs first UAE Cabinet meeti ..

11 hours ago

Fourth edition of Taqdeer Award to recognise 91 wo ..

11 hours ago

CDA, UNICEF organise virtual training sessions on ..

14 hours ago

MoCCAE participates in Abu Dhabi Sustainability We ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.