Hong Kong, Mainland China Stocks Finish Higher

Faizan Hashmi 18 seconds ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 01:30 PM

Hong Kong, mainland China stocks finish higher

Hong Kong, Sept 18 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :Hong Kong and mainland Chinese stocks ended with gains Friday, closing the week on an upbeat note, though traders remain concerned about the lack of progress on a new US stimulus.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 0.47 percent, or 114.56 points, to 24,455.41.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index climbed 2.07 percent, or 67.65 points, to 3,338.09, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 1.51 percent, or 32.92 points, to 2,219.91.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

