UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Markets Close Well Down

Muhammad Irfan 10 minutes ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 02:00 PM

Hong Kong markets close well down

Hong Kong, July 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks closed down on Thursday, extending losses into a seventh day as markets felt the continued effects of a crackdown on tech firms by Beijing.

The Hang Seng Index fell 2.

89 percent, or 807.49 points, to 27,153.13.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.79 percent, or 28.21 points, to 3,525.50, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange was down 0.48 percent, or 11.79 points, to 2,435.21.

Related Topics

Exchange China Shenzhen Beijing Shanghai Hong Kong Stocks Market

Recent Stories

Naseeruddin Shah discharged from hospital

9 minutes ago

Pakistan's women team faces another defeat on tour ..

23 minutes ago

Never thought of calling England tour after Corona ..

31 minutes ago

Pakistan suffers major blow ahead of England ODIs

45 minutes ago

FIA gives 30-day time to Hamza Shehbaz to submit a ..

53 minutes ago

DEWA, Chile discuss strengthening cooperation in e ..

55 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.