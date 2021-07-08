Hong Kong markets close well down

Hong Kong, July 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks closed down on Thursday, extending losses into a seventh day as markets felt the continued effects of a crackdown on tech firms by Beijing.

The Hang Seng Index fell 2.

89 percent, or 807.49 points, to 27,153.13.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.79 percent, or 28.21 points, to 3,525.50, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange was down 0.48 percent, or 11.79 points, to 2,435.21.