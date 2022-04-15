- Home
Hong Kong Markets Closed For Holiday
Sumaira FH Published April 15, 2022 | 08:30 AM
Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2022 ) :Financial markets in Hong Kong are closed on Friday for a public holiday.
