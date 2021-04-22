UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Markets Rise At Open

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 09:20 AM

Hong Kong markets rise at open

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :Hong Kong and Chinese markets gained ground at the open Thursday after Wall Street recovered from a two-day slump.

The Hang Seng Index was up 0.33 percent, or 95.06 points, at 28,716.98.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.29 percent, or 9.90 points, to 3,482.83, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange climbed 0.38 percent, or 8.70 points, to 2,285.92.

