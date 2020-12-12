Hong Kong media mogul faces national security charge

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2020 ) :Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai appeared in court on Saturday morning to face a charge under the national security law that could put him in jail for life.

He is accused of colluding with foreign countries, by calling on overseas governments to sanction Hong Kong and China in response to the crackdown on pro-democracy activism in the city.

Lai, 73, is the most high-profile figure charged under the sweeping law, which has targeted the city's pro-democracy movement but brought a semblance of calm to the finance hub after months of often-violent protests.

The police's new national security department charged him Friday with "collusion with a foreign country or with external elements to endanger national security" under the security law. The offence carries a penalty of up to life imprisonment.

The prosecutor told the court Lai's offence was requesting, from July 1 to Dec 1, that a foreign country or institution, organisation or individual outside mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau "impose sanctions or blockade, or engage in other hostile activities" against Hong Kong and China.

Lai, dressed in a suit and calm throughout, said he acknowledged the charge.