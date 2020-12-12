UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Media Mogul Faces National Security Charge

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 12th December 2020 | 10:50 AM

Hong Kong media mogul faces national security charge

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2020 ) :Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai appeared in court on Saturday morning to face a charge under the national security law that could put him in jail for life.

He is accused of colluding with foreign countries, by calling on overseas governments to sanction Hong Kong and China in response to the crackdown on pro-democracy activism in the city.

Lai, 73, is the most high-profile figure charged under the sweeping law, which has targeted the city's pro-democracy movement but brought a semblance of calm to the finance hub after months of often-violent protests.

The police's new national security department charged him Friday with "collusion with a foreign country or with external elements to endanger national security" under the security law. The offence carries a penalty of up to life imprisonment.

The prosecutor told the court Lai's offence was requesting, from July 1 to Dec 1, that a foreign country or institution, organisation or individual outside mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau "impose sanctions or blockade, or engage in other hostile activities" against Hong Kong and China.

Lai, dressed in a suit and calm throughout, said he acknowledged the charge.

Related Topics

Police China Jail Lai Hong Kong Macau Hub July Media From Court

Recent Stories

SBAPC will focus on emerging opportunities for Ind ..

26 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 12 December 2020

41 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed attends graduation of Zayed bin ..

12 hours ago

WHO Expects More Countries to Roll Out Vaccines Ag ..

12 hours ago

ICC Prosecutor Rules in Favor of Opening Investiga ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.