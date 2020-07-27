UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Orders Mandatory Mask Wearing To Combat New Virus Wave

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 12:50 PM

Hong Kong orders mandatory mask wearing to combat new virus wave

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :Hong Kongers must wear masks whenever in public, authorities ordered Monday, as they unveiled the city's toughest social distancing measures yet to combat a new wave of coronavirus infections.

"The epidemic situation in Hong Kong is remarkably severe," Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung told reporters as he announced new measures, including a ban on more than two people gathering in public and restaurants only being allowed to serve takeaway meals.

