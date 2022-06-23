UrduPoint.com

Hong Kong Palace Museum Holds Opening Ceremony

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 23, 2022 | 03:40 PM

HONG KONG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2022 ) :The Hong Kong Palace Museum (HKPM), located in the West Kowloon Cultural District of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), held its opening ceremony on Wednesday.

The ceremony was co-organized by the HKSAR government and the Chinese Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

Carrie Lam, chief executive of the HKSAR, said the establishment of the HKPM is intertwined with the unique advantages of Hong Kong under "one country, two systems."The HKPM is also intertwined with the full support rendered by the central government for Hong Kong and its affection for the people of Hong Kong, as well as with the trust that the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the National Cultural Heritage Administration and the Palace Museum have in Hong Kong, Lam told the opening ceremony.

